Weather

Okanagan weather: Sunny, warm weekend ahead for region

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 2:15 pm
Chance of showers returns to the Okanagan Friday afternoon. View image in full screen
A risk of rain will ramp up throughout Thursday, with two to five millimetres of moisture possible as daytime highs reach the low double digits.

Temperatures will drop to just a few degrees above freezing on Thursday night before rebounding to the low teens on Friday, with some lingering sprinkles to finish the workweek after some morning sunshine.

A mix of sun and clouds returns on Saturday, as the region warms up to around 17 C before diving to 1 C overnight and into Sunday morning.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

After a sunny start on Sunday, clouds will return as daytime highs soar into the high teens.

Highs will start the final week of April in the mid-teens on Monday before cooling to the low teens with some showers mid-week.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

