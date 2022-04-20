2 separate cases of avian flu found in wild Manitoba birds, province warns

Send this page to someone via email

Avian influenza has turned up in two separate wild bird samples in Manitoba, the province said Wednesday.

Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development said one sample came from snow geese in Waskada, and the other from a bald eagle near Dauphin.

Similar cases have been confirmed in other Canadian provinces, as well as North Dakota and Minnesota to the south.

According to the province, there have been no cases of the flu detected in Manitoba’s poultry flocks, and it doesn’t pose a food safety risk.

Read more: Suspected case of avian flu found in Manitoba birds

There’s also a very low risk to human health. There are no known cases of this particular strain infecting humans in North America — and unless you’re routinely touching dead birds with your bare hands, there’s not much opportunity for humans to come into contact with it.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone spotting clusters of six or more dead waterfowl, any number of dead raptors or scavengers, like ravens or crows, or any larger groups of dead birds is asked to contact the province’s tip line at 1-800-782-0076, as investigations continue.

4:58 Avian flu concerns in Manitoba Avian flu concerns in Manitoba – Apr 1, 2022