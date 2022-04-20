Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting the Region of Waterloo on Wednesday, according to the itinerary posted on his website.

First on the agenda will be meetings in the morning with local families in which he is set to talk about the budget’s funding for housing.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Trudeau will hold a 30-minute closed-door meeting with leaders from the Muslim community.

Following the meeting, the prime minister will observe Ramadan with members of the local Muslim community.

The President of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier, as well as local MPs, are also scheduled to attend the ceremony.