Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Waterloo on Wednesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 20, 2022 10:21 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting the Region of Waterloo on Wednesday, according to the itinerary posted on his website.

First on the agenda will be meetings in the morning with local families in which he is set to talk about the budget’s funding for housing.

Read more: Kitchener man facing charges in connection with Justin Trudeau visit to Cambridge

Later Wednesday afternoon, Trudeau will hold a 30-minute closed-door meeting with leaders from the Muslim community.

Following the meeting, the prime minister will observe Ramadan with members of the local Muslim community.

Read more: No charges laid to disruptive protestors during Justin Trudeau campaign stop in Cambridge

The President of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier, as well as local MPs, are also scheduled to attend the ceremony.

