Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

‘Another layer of help’: Breaking ground on Blood Tribe supportive housing complex

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted April 19, 2022 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Construction to start on new Blood Tribe supportive housing complex' Construction to start on new Blood Tribe supportive housing complex
A Blood Tribe community group called Changing Horses NFP is on a mission to help Indigenous people. Without any affiliation with chief and council, the non-profit is ready to break ground on a brand new supportive housing complex in Moses Lake near Cardston, Alta. Eloise Therien has the details.

Excavation for a new supportive housing complex on the Blood Tribe in southern Alberta is scheduled to start on Wednesday, after a long and bumpy road for the group in charge.

Initiated by Changing Horses NFP Society, the facility will be located behind the shelter at Moses Lake, Alta., a community adjacent to the town of Cardston.

Read more: Tiny homes bring big opportunities for Blood Tribe

According to project lead innovator Katie Rabit-Young Pine, several factors including the COVID-19 pandemic created delays in getting the project going.

“It’s been a good year-and-a-half of struggle,” she admitted.

With funding garnered through Indigenous Services Canada, Changing Horses will be able to construct four duplexes and a community hub to house between 16-21 residents.

Story continues below advertisement

“The main building (will) have the laundry, showers, some office space.”

Click to play video: 'Group bringing supportive housing to Blood Tribe Reserve' Group bringing supportive housing to Blood Tribe Reserve
Group bringing supportive housing to Blood Tribe Reserve – Jun 30, 2021

The current shelter in Moses Lake is only open full-time throughout the winter months, meaning those who access its services have few options the rest of the year.

Selection of tenants for the new facility will be done in conjunction with the Family Community Support Services organization, which interacts with the homeless population on the daily basis.

“We were basically introducing a new approach to making things happen in our community,” Rabbit Young-Pine said. “Our chief and council are one group, we’re another group. We’re not in competition with anyone, we want to work with everyone.”

Rabbit-Young Pine explained they were initially looking at the more central community of Stand Off for the complex, but weren’t able to find the space or resources. Moses Lake was chosen after Changing Horses looked at half a dozen other sites on the Blood Tribe.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 90 per cent of construction workers hired to build the duplexes are Indigenous, two of whom are currently homeless.

Click to play video: 'Volunteers build bunk houses for homeless population in Moses Lake, Alta.' Volunteers build bunk houses for homeless population in Moses Lake, Alta.
Volunteers build bunk houses for homeless population in Moses Lake, Alta – Jun 16, 2020

“I think it’s really good, because there are a lot of people out there that don’t have homes,” said Terence Black Plume, one of two homeless individuals hired to help construct the facility.

Councillor Diandra Bruised Head, who attended Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony on behalf of Blood Tribe chief and council, said while the housing shortage goes beyond just the homeless population, this facility will provide extra support to the most vulnerable and those recovering from addiction.

“At the end of treatment or at the end of certain programs, we realized that they are placed, or they have to go back to the situations in which they were trying to escape,” Bruised Head said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Indigenous housing promises in election platforms fall short, advocates warn

“With this supportive housing complex, it adds another layer of help, it adds another layer of aid of safety, of comfort for these individuals who are trying to make a better life for themselves.”

The project is required to wrap up by March 2023, but the group hopes to have it finished this fall.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Indigenous tagHomeless tagBlood Tribe tagSupportive Housing tagIndigenous Services Canada tagCardston tagMoses Lake tagchanging horses tagChanging Horses NPF Society tagFamily Community Support Services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers