SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Enter To Win Lightning Tickets
Enter To Win Lightning Tickets
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Late surge pushes Sudbury Five past London Lightning

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted April 14, 2022 10:04 pm

The Sudbury Five defeated the London Lightning 118-110 at the Sudbury Arena on Thursday night.

The loss was just the third of the season for London, who still sit in first place in the National Basketball League of Canada standings.

The Lightning pushed back from a three-point deficit at the half to lead throughout much of the third and fourth quarters but the Five got two three-pointers from Jalen Bland in a span of 31 seconds to tie the game and then went ahead to stay.

Bland had 18 points and 12 assists in the game.

Read more: London Lightning sweep weekend in Michigan

Dexter Williams Jr. had 35 points for Sudbury. Jeremy Harris scored 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Jermaine Haley had a huge game for the Lightning with 37 points and also added eight rebounds. Haley went 6-for-9 from behind the arc and 14-of-18 on two-pointers from the field.

Trending Stories

Haley leads the NBLC in three-point percentage at 42.1 percent for the season.

Read more: 40-point night from Amir Williams kicks off London Lightning road trip

Cameron Forte still ranks fourth in league scoring and came off the bench to put up 17 points and 12 rebounds against the Five. London’s bench outscored Sudbury’s bench 41-22.

The Five recorded 12 steals in the game.

The teams stayed tight throughout much of the game. There were only six lead changes from the start to the finish.

Read more: Monster game from Forte leads London Lightning to win number seven

Sudbury moved percentage points ahead of the K-W Titans with the victory.

The Lightning are now halfway through six consecutive games on the road and have more than a week off before they hot the floor on Friday, Apr. 22 in Windsor.

London is 3-0 against the Express this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lightning will be in Kitchener-Waterloo on Apr. 23 and then head back to Windsor, Ont., one more time before finally returning to Budweiser Gardens against the Express on May 2.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagBudweiser Gardens taglondon lightning tagWindsor Express tagK-W Titans tagSudbury FIVE tagNBLC tagcameron forte tagdexter williams jr tagjermaine haley tagjaylen bland tagjaylon harris tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers