Late surge pushes Sudbury Five past London Lightning

Send this page to someone via email

The Sudbury Five defeated the London Lightning 118-110 at the Sudbury Arena on Thursday night.

The loss was just the third of the season for London, who still sit in first place in the National Basketball League of Canada standings.

The Lightning pushed back from a three-point deficit at the half to lead throughout much of the third and fourth quarters but the Five got two three-pointers from Jalen Bland in a span of 31 seconds to tie the game and then went ahead to stay.

Bland had 18 points and 12 assists in the game.

Read more: London Lightning sweep weekend in Michigan

Dexter Williams Jr. had 35 points for Sudbury. Jeremy Harris scored 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Jermaine Haley had a huge game for the Lightning with 37 points and also added eight rebounds. Haley went 6-for-9 from behind the arc and 14-of-18 on two-pointers from the field.

Haley leads the NBLC in three-point percentage at 42.1 percent for the season.

Cameron Forte still ranks fourth in league scoring and came off the bench to put up 17 points and 12 rebounds against the Five. London’s bench outscored Sudbury’s bench 41-22.

The Five recorded 12 steals in the game.

The teams stayed tight throughout much of the game. There were only six lead changes from the start to the finish.

Read more: Monster game from Forte leads London Lightning to win number seven

Sudbury moved percentage points ahead of the K-W Titans with the victory.

The Lightning are now halfway through six consecutive games on the road and have more than a week off before they hot the floor on Friday, Apr. 22 in Windsor.

London is 3-0 against the Express this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lightning will be in Kitchener-Waterloo on Apr. 23 and then head back to Windsor, Ont., one more time before finally returning to Budweiser Gardens against the Express on May 2.