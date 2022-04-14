Much to residents’ dismay, winter has returned to Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Regina woke up Thursday to find that winter had made its abrupt return in mid-April.

While southern parts of the province got the worst of the major spring storm, the Queen City received about 10 cm of snow.

For the people who spoke to Global News, that was 10 cm too many.

“I hope this is it, no more please. I’m ready to hang this shovel up and my winter coat and call it a season,” said one resident in the Greens neighborhood.

A trip through local neighbourhoods had all the signs of a mid-January day: snowblowers roaring, cars getting stuck in the snow and shovels back at their front porch command posts.

But it’s not mid-January and some people have had enough.

“Very disgruntled, I feel that it’s the middle of April and we should be getting ready for sandals and shorts and not waking up to this mess,” said the Luzny family.

With school buses not running Thursday, the Luzny children had a snow day, but much to their dismay that involved quite a bit of shovelling.

“This is the worst,” said the youngest son.

While the snow had most feeling quite perturbed, some were feeling the festive nature that can come with it.

“I heard there was going to be a snowstorm but I was expecting just a couple inches of snow, nothing like this. Now it feels like a second Christmas,” said Andrew Keniuk

Another local resident, Paul Teles, couldn’t recall the last time he fired up his snowblower in April.

“You know April always seems to have a little peekaboo storm for us. Not to this extent, we got blasted pretty good here,” said Teles.

The heavy snow caused issues on Regina roads, with city crews in storm response mode, plowing major routes.

Snow routes will be in effect from Friday morning to Saturday morning.

Regina police reported 18 motor vehicle collisions from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning. Three of those collisions reported minor injuries while the others only had vehicle or property damage.