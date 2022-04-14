Toronto artist invites Canadians to write letters in memory of ‘Our London Family’

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto-based artist has started a campaign for Canadians to write letters to “Our London Family”.

June 6, 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of the vehicle attack that killed the Afzaal family, leaving 9-year-old Fayez the lone survivor.

Asim Hussain, known professionally as @studentAsim, has received many letters addressed to the family already, including one from London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder.

“I was at the London vigil and I was so impressed by the turnout of the people in London who came out,” said Hussain. “I thought, wow, is there more ways to perpetuate this kind of good.”

The idea came about after he facilitated something similar for the Quebec City mass shooting that happened on Jan. 29, 2017.

“I received letters from Victoria, B.C, all the way to St. John’s, Newfoundland, and some letters from the United States and some other parts of the world. They were so powerful and intense, and I feel there’s so many waiting voices right now.”

Hussain is hoping people, within Canada and beyond, will voice their feelings and help create change against Islamophobia. These letters will instantly be available on the website and will stay there forever.

Mariam Hamou, Ward 6 councillor for the City of London, stands behind this initiative.

“I think people are still grieving in London,” said Hamou. “I think it’ll help us all heal more quickly and heal together.”

Hamou encourages everyone who feels inclined to write a letter and take part in this healing campaign.

“Islamophobia doesn’t just touch Muslims. It touches London and it touches people that aren’t Muslims. So when we help each other come together, all the different races, it’s like we’re helping each other through our hatreds and biases.”

Letters can be submitted through @studentAsim’s website to honour the family.

