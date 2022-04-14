Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Toronto artist invites Canadians to write letters in memory of ‘Our London Family’

By Kate Otterbein Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 7:11 pm
The Afzaal family . View image in full screen
The Afzaal family . islamophobia.io

A Toronto-based artist has started a campaign for Canadians to write letters to “Our London Family”.

June 6, 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of the vehicle attack that killed the Afzaal family, leaving 9-year-old Fayez the lone survivor.

Asim Hussain, known professionally as @studentAsim, has received many letters addressed to the family already, including one from  London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder.

“I was at the London vigil and I was so impressed by the turnout of the people in London who came out,” said Hussain. “I thought, wow, is there more ways to perpetuate this kind of good.”

Read more: September 2023 trial date set in London, Ont. attack on Muslim family

The idea came about after he facilitated something similar for the Quebec City mass shooting that happened on Jan. 29, 2017.

“I received letters from Victoria, B.C, all the way to St. John’s, Newfoundland, and some letters from the United States and some other parts of the world. They were so powerful and intense, and I feel there’s so many waiting voices right now.”

Hussain is hoping people, within Canada and beyond, will voice their feelings and help create change against Islamophobia. These letters will instantly be available on the website and will stay there forever.

Read more: London Health Sciences Centre reports strained resources, urges caution heading into long weekend

Mariam Hamou, Ward 6 councillor for the City of London, stands behind this initiative.

“I think people are still grieving in London,” said Hamou. “I think it’ll help us all heal more quickly and heal together.”

Hamou encourages everyone who feels inclined to write a letter and take part in this healing campaign.

“Islamophobia doesn’t just touch Muslims. It touches London and it touches people that aren’t Muslims. So when we help each other come together, all the different races, it’s like we’re helping each other through our hatreds and biases.”

Letters can be submitted through @studentAsim’s website to honour the family.

Click to play video: 'Community honours legacy of four murdered Muslims' Community honours legacy of four murdered Muslims
Community honours legacy of four murdered Muslims – Jun 9, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
