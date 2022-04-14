London police seek public’s help locating missing 50-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont. police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 50-year-old man, last seen in the city’s east end on Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Barton is described as a six-foot tall Caucasian male, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and reddish-brown hair in a ponytail, police said Thursday.

Barton was last seen between 3 and 5 p.m. on April 12 in the area of Trafalgar Street and Highbury Avenue, wearing a baseball cap glasses, and a black leather jacket, police said.

Barton was reported missing on Wednesday, and police say they and Barton’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about Barton’s whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

