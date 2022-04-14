Proceeds from Hamilton brewer’s lager earmarked for Ukraine refugee agency

Send this page to someone via email

A Dundas-based brewer is hoping for a win-win scenario with the sale of a limited-edition beer that has proceeds earmarked for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Ed Madronich, owner of Shawn & Ed Brewing Company, says $4 from every “Stand With Ukraine” original lager four-pack will be going to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

“We really like to support our community, whether it’s local or international,” Madronich told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

“So it’s sort of core to our brand and core to who we are at the brewery that we support our friends in times of need.”

Madronich says he and his colleagues have no direct connection with the plight of Ukrainians fleeing a Russian invasion of the country but believes if there’s a cause that needs a boost, it’s the crisis in eastern Europe.

“It’s just a straight-up, really great tasting lager for ingredients and really well-made,” Madronich said.

“So if you’re looking for a crisp, clean beer, that’s what we make.”

The brand is hoping to sell out of the four-packs, sold exclusively at the 65 Hatt St. brewery, to make an immediate donation.

Shawn & Ed are following up on another recent goodwill campaign that saw the manufacturer give away beer to front-line workers early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know it’s been a tough time — been a tough time, quite frankly, at the brewery,” Madronich said.

“But … working together as a community, just like this initiative with Ukraine, is all about helping each other.”

According to the UN, approximately 4.736 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.

The vast majority of those displaced people – some 2.6 million – have sought refuge in neighbouring Poland.

The rebranded Stand with Ukraine brews are now available while supplies last. See lagershed.com for more.