Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Proceeds from Hamilton brewer’s lager earmarked for Ukraine refugee agency

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 5:47 pm
Dundas-based beer manufacturers Shawn & Ed Brewing Company has earmarked proceeds from a limited run of its original lager for Ukraine refugees. View image in full screen
Dundas-based beer manufacturers Shawn & Ed Brewing Company has earmarked proceeds from a limited run of its original lager for Ukraine refugees. Instagram

A Dundas-based brewer is hoping for a win-win scenario with the sale of a limited-edition beer that has proceeds earmarked for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Ed Madronich, owner of Shawn & Ed Brewing Company, says $4 from every “Stand With Ukraine” original lager four-pack will be going to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

“We really like to support our community, whether it’s local or international,” Madronich told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

“So it’s sort of core to our brand and core to who we are at the brewery that we support our friends in times of need.”

Madronich says he and his colleagues have no direct connection with the plight of Ukrainians fleeing a Russian invasion of the country but believes if there’s a cause that needs a boost, it’s the crisis in eastern Europe.

Trending Stories

“It’s just a straight-up, really great tasting lager for ingredients and really well-made,” Madronich said.

“So if you’re looking for a crisp, clean beer, that’s what we make.”

Read more: Canada deploying troops to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

The brand is hoping to sell out of the four-packs, sold exclusively at the 65 Hatt St. brewery, to make an immediate donation.

Shawn & Ed are following up on another recent goodwill campaign that saw the manufacturer give away beer to front-line workers early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know it’s been a tough time — been a tough time, quite frankly, at the brewery,” Madronich said.

“But … working together as a community, just like this initiative with Ukraine, is all about helping each other.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ford says ‘no problem’ extending Ontario’s remaining mask mandates if recommended by top doc' Ford says ‘no problem’ extending Ontario’s remaining mask mandates if recommended by top doc

According to the UN, approximately 4.736 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.

The vast majority of those displaced people – some 2.6 million – have sought refuge in neighbouring Poland.

The rebranded Stand with Ukraine brews are now available while supplies last. See lagershed.com for more.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagUkraine Refugees tagUnited Nations refugee agency taglagershed tagdundas brewers taglagershed original tagshawn and ed brewing company tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers