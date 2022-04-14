Menu

Crime

Brampton high school evacuated after ‘chemical spray’ released: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 14, 2022 1:01 pm
A Peel Regional Police car is seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are raising money to repair the damage that was done, increase security measures and offer mental health supports after a 24-year-old man allegedly attacked people during a prayer on Saturday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police car is seen on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are raising money to repair the damage that was done, increase security measures and offer mental health supports after a 24-year-old man allegedly attacked people during a prayer on Saturday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A high school in Brampton, Ont., was evacuated on Thursday after “some type of chemical spray” was released in the school. police say.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Peel Regional police said the incident occurred at around 11:31 a.m.

Officers confirmed to Global News that the fire alarm was pulled and Sandalwood Heights was evacuated.

Read more: No criminal charges laid after BB gun found at Brampton, Ont. high school: police

Police said it was not immediately clear what chemical was released, but that it is “possibly pepper spray.”

Officers said no injuries were reported.

According to police, work is now underway to vent the school.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update at around 12:30, police said the school will be closed for the rest of the day “due to air quality.”

-more to come…

