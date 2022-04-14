Brampton high school evacuated after ‘chemical spray’ released: police

Send this page to someone via email

A high school in Brampton, Ont., was evacuated on Thursday after “some type of chemical spray” was released in the school. police say.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Peel Regional police said the incident occurred at around 11:31 a.m.

Officers confirmed to Global News that the fire alarm was pulled and Sandalwood Heights was evacuated.

Police said it was not immediately clear what chemical was released, but that it is “possibly pepper spray.”

Officers said no injuries were reported.

According to police, work is now underway to vent the school.

UPDATE:

– School will be closing for the day due to air quality

– No further updates — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 14, 2022

In an update at around 12:30, police said the school will be closed for the rest of the day “due to air quality.”

