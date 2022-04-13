‘They helped us find peace’: Ukrainian refugee family safe in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A refugee family of three has arrived in Kelowna, B.C., fleeing Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

They are currently staying in Kelowna with a host family.

The family, who we are calling Natasha, Olga and Anna due to safety concerns for family remaining in Russian-occupied areas, say they’re incredibly grateful to be out of Ukraine and somewhere safe.

“I’m very grateful for the people here, who receive us with such a great attitude. They helped us a lot to feel peace, which we miss and we are very grateful to be here in Kelowna,” said the mother, whom Global News is calling Natasha.

The family is being helped by the Facebook groups Kelowna Stands With Ukraine and Kelowna Ukrainian Refugees, as well as a volunteer social worker.

“For me as a mother, of course, I want to provide safety for my children, and my only opportunity was … to come to Canada — to escape Ukraine,” said Natasha.

“I am very grateful for the freedom and peace in this country.”

The volunteer social worker is Dmitriy Geibel, who says he worked with Syrian refugees in Germany during the 2010s.

He recently moved to Kelowna and quickly realized his skills were needed in the community.

“Since the war started, I figured out I could do something and there was need in the field. I am willing to help people who have arrived from Ukraine in Kelowna,” said Geibel.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine and Kelowna Ukrainian Refugees’ president Denys Storozhuk said his Facebook groups are doing their jobs.

He is now shifting his focus to providing refugees with social services they will need as they arrive.

“The biggest challenge is employment. People have different expectations and don’t completely understand how things work here, so I think that will be our next big thing, also (lots of questions regarding) accommodation,” said Storozhuk.

Kelowna Stands With Ukraine has now raised $231,000 for Ukraine and its refugees.

It will be having a BBQ event this weekend at Waterfront park.

Storozhuk said to check their social media pages for BBQ date announcement.

