Canada

Manitoba announces closure of COVID-19 testing sites and updates stance on booster shots for teens

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 13, 2022 5:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Sixth COVID-19 wave worries rise ahead of Easter long weekend' Sixth COVID-19 wave worries rise ahead of Easter long weekend
As public health restrictions lift, Canadians are being urged to be careful about large gatherings over the Easter long weekend. Jamie Mauracher reports on the advice from chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, and how some other doctors are calling for a vital change to the definition of 'fully vaccinated.'

Manitoba Health is revising its stance on COVID-19 booster shots for those aged 12 to 17.

According to a release, per the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s recommendations, a booster shot should be offered to those with underlying medical conditions, those who belong to racialized or marginalized communities affected disproportionally by COVID-19, and those who live in group homes, shelters or correctional facilities.

Read more: COVID-19 — Manitoba reports 6 deaths, 141 new hospitalizations in latest epidemiology update

The province also announced the closing of all testing sites effective April 15.

PCR tests will only be available through primary health-care providers for those who are eligible.

For rapid tests, the government is partnering with libraries to up the distribution of kits.

Shipments of rapid tests are expected to go out next week.

Click to play video: 'is province’s weekly COVID-19 data reporting the right move?' is province’s weekly COVID-19 data reporting the right move?
is province’s weekly COVID-19 data reporting the right move?
