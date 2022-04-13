Manitoba announces closure of COVID-19 testing sites and updates stance on booster shots for teens

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Health is revising its stance on COVID-19 booster shots for those aged 12 to 17.

According to a release, per the National Advisory Committee on Immunization’s recommendations, a booster shot should be offered to those with underlying medical conditions, those who belong to racialized or marginalized communities affected disproportionally by COVID-19, and those who live in group homes, shelters or correctional facilities.

The province also announced the closing of all testing sites effective April 15.

PCR tests will only be available through primary health-care providers for those who are eligible.

For rapid tests, the government is partnering with libraries to up the distribution of kits.

Shipments of rapid tests are expected to go out next week.

