Southeast Health Care Partners urge diligence as COVID-19 cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

The sixth wave of COVID-19 is in full swing across southeastern Ontario, so much so that hospitals across the region have partnered together to issue a call to residents.

The hospitals are asking residents to stay home if they’re sick, test when sick, wear masks in public, and get their full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters.

Hospitals and public health agencies participating in the call to action include Kingston Health Sciences Centre, Providence Care, Quinte Health Care, Brockville General Hospital, Perth and Smiths Falls General Hospital, and Lennox & Addington County General Hospital, as well as medical officers of health at Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pandemic is not over, and the latest wave is challenging, but with your continued efforts to make responsible choices and respect those at higher risk of complications of COVID-19 we can reduce the impacts,” a statement from medical officers of health and hospital chiefs of staff from across southeastern Ontario read.

“Help us protect our local hospitals who are experiencing very high patient volumes, combined with critical staff shortages and high numbers of staff off sick with COVID-19. Thank you for your support in continuing to keep our communities as safe as possible.”

2:07 Belleville community steps up to help Ukrainian composer Belleville community steps up to help Ukrainian composer