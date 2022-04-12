7 vehicles involved in Mississauga collision: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a call around 8:09 p.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Queensway.

Police said seven separate vehicles were involved in a collision which shut the intersection down. Officers said that just one person was taken to hospital as a result.

A woman was transported to a local hospital. Police said her injuries were “non-life threatening.”

Police also said a man had been taken into custody and a traffic pole had been damaged.

The intersection was closed Tuesday night and the public was advised to take alternative routes.

