Crime

7 vehicles involved in Mississauga collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 12, 2022 9:23 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday evening.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said officers responded to a call around 8:09 p.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Queensway.

Read more: 2 in custody after Brampton, Ont. collision involving ‘numerous’ vehicles: police

Police said seven separate vehicles were involved in a collision which shut the intersection down. Officers said that just one person was taken to hospital as a result.

Trending Stories

A woman was transported to a local hospital. Police said her injuries were “non-life threatening.”

Police also said a man had been taken into custody and a traffic pole had been damaged.

The intersection was closed Tuesday night and the public was advised to take alternative routes.

Click to play video: 'OPP appeal for information regarding woman abducted near Wasaga Beach' OPP appeal for information regarding woman abducted near Wasaga Beach
OPP appeal for information regarding woman abducted near Wasaga Beach
