Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Crews search waters for man who fell off a sailboat near Nanaimo, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2022 8:06 pm
A Canadian Coast Guard hover craft travels on the waters of English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday June 13, 2015. Mounties said on Tues. April 12, 2022, they are searching the waters and shore off Nanaimo, B.C., for a man who is believed to have drowned after falling off a sailboat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A Canadian Coast Guard hover craft travels on the waters of English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday June 13, 2015. Mounties said on Tues. April 12, 2022, they are searching the waters and shore off Nanaimo, B.C., for a man who is believed to have drowned after falling off a sailboat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

The RCMP say a search was underway in the waters off Nanaimo, B.C., for a man who is presumed to have drowned after falling off a sailboat.

Police say they were called Monday evening to a report that a woman had fallen overboard and a vessel from the Nanaimo Port Authority found her clinging to a rope tied to an anchored sailboat.

The RCMP say the woman was hypothermic and intoxicated and was being treated in a local hospital.

Read more: Beloved B.C. captain, crew member lost in fatal tugboat incident remembered 1 year later

But police say the man, who is believed to be the woman’s 59-year-old partner, has not been seen.

Trending Stories

A search by a coast guard hovercraft, a port authority vessel and a rescue helicopter has turned up no sign of the man.

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Gary O’Brien says there’s nothing to indicate that anything criminal is involved and it’s presumed the man fell into the water and drowned.

Click to play video: 'Renewed safety calls one year after tugboat sinking off B.C.’s coast claims two lives' Renewed safety calls one year after tugboat sinking off B.C.’s coast claims two lives
Renewed safety calls one year after tugboat sinking off B.C.’s coast claims two lives – Feb 11, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nanaimo tagBC RCMP tagCanadian Coast Guard tagboating accident tagMan overboard tagboating accident Nanaimo tagNanaimo Port Authority tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers