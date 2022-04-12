KHSC among hospitals in southeastern Ontario donating supplies to Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Six hospitals in southeastern Ontario have donated “a truckload of supplies” to health-care teams in Ukraine.

The truck left Kingston for Ottawa over the weekend before heading to Warsaw, Poland and eventually Lviv, Ukraine.

The six hospitals are Brockville General Hospital, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC), Lennox and Addington County General Hospital, Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital, Providence Care and Quinte Health Care.

“Small acts of support for Ukraine counteract feelings of sadness and helplessness and with this donation of defibrillators, ventilator supplies, laceration kits, sanitizing agents and more, we have made a modest material contribution to a fight for peace, freedom and democracy,” said KHSC’s program medical director of internal medicine, Dr. Stephen Archer.

“I am proud that KHSC and our hospital partners in this region have, through this act, put themselves on the right side of history.”

KHSC says the donated supplies were set to expire soon, as well as refurbished equipment to support patients in Ukraine.

Supplies include Mylar, surgical masks and infusion pumps.

Dr. Nicolas Berbenetz and Dr. Tetyana Rogalska, two former Queen’s University trainees, are leading the efforts behind the donation.

“As Ukrainian Canadians, we recognized that the war was becoming a crisis affecting millions of people and we wanted to use our knowledge and resources to support our medical colleagues in Ukraine who continue to bravely defend life,” says Rogalska.

“Personally, reaching out to medical professionals in Ukraine, we learned of their enormous challenges and urgent needs, and started to connect with our Ottawa- and Kingston-area hospitals to see how we could help. We are extremely grateful for the resolute support we received.”