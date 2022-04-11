Teen charged after Dauphin, Man. gas station employee tackles robber

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old is in custody after a gunpoint robbery at a Dauphin gas station.

Dauphin RCMP say four suspects, one carrying a firearm, went to the gas station just after midnight on April 9.

The suspects threatened a staff member at gunpoint, then made off with a large amount of stolen goods, police say.

Officers say the employee chased after the thieves and tackled the armed suspect to the ground.

With the help of two bystanders, the employee was able to keep the suspect pinned while police were called.

RCMP say the other robbers got away.

The 14-year-old suspect is facing charges of robbery, uttering threats and being armed with a weapon, among others.

Officers are continuing to investigate.