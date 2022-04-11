Menu

Canada

Teen charged after Dauphin, Man. gas station employee tackles robber

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 4:36 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

A 14-year-old is in custody after a gunpoint robbery at a Dauphin gas station.

Dauphin RCMP say four suspects, one carrying a firearm, went to the gas station just after midnight on April 9.

Read more: Armed robbery suspect, 13, in Winnipeg police custody after series of incidents

The suspects threatened a staff member at gunpoint, then made off with a large amount of stolen goods, police say.

Officers say the employee chased after the thieves and tackled the armed suspect to the ground.

Read more: Gunpoint robbery at Polo Park leads Winnipeg police on wild foot chase

With the help of two bystanders, the employee was able to keep the suspect pinned while police were called.

RCMP say the other robbers got away.

The 14-year-old suspect is facing charges of robbery, uttering threats and being armed with a weapon, among others.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

