Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alectra makes $180,000 donation to Guelph hospital to reduce medical waste

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 10:39 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian researchers print 3D testicular cells' Canadian researchers print 3D testicular cells
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are able to successfully 3D print male reproductive cells. In a pair of world-firsts, the team of researchers led by Dr. Ryan Flannigan, a UBC urology assistant professor, used a 3D printer to create viable testicular cells and identified early signs of sperm-producing capabilities. "We wanted to really replicate what we see in the natural human body," Flannigan told Global News. Jamie Mauracher reports – Apr 3, 2022

Alectra Utilities says its $180,000 donation to Guelph General Hospital to mark World Health Day will go to purchasing a new sterilization container system designed to reduce the amount of medical waste from surgeries.

In the announcement on Monday, Guelph’s hydro provider said the new tool will help the hospital save money by eliminating single-use disposable wraps that are used to protect the sanitization of surgical instruments.

Read more: Guelph hospital exceeds fundraising goal with $37.5 million donated

“It’s so important, as every piece of patient care equipment we purchase is funded by donations from the community,” said Suzanne Bone,  CEO of the hospital’s foundation.

Trending Stories

“Alectra’s gift will help us keep staff and patients safe while supporting our focus on environmental sustainability. We’re most grateful.”

Story continues below advertisement

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 and this year’s theme is “our planet, our health.”

Alectra also added that in addition to the $180,000, it will also contribute over $105,000 to various community programs in the city this year.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagGuelph general Hospital tagAlectra Utilities tagGuelph hospital tagWorld Health Day tagGuelph hospital donation tagAlectra Utilities Guelph tagAlectra utilities donation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers