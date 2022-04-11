Alectra makes $180,000 donation to Guelph hospital to reduce medical waste

Send this page to someone via email

Alectra Utilities says its $180,000 donation to Guelph General Hospital to mark World Health Day will go to purchasing a new sterilization container system designed to reduce the amount of medical waste from surgeries.

In the announcement on Monday, Guelph’s hydro provider said the new tool will help the hospital save money by eliminating single-use disposable wraps that are used to protect the sanitization of surgical instruments.

“It’s so important, as every piece of patient care equipment we purchase is funded by donations from the community,” said Suzanne Bone, CEO of the hospital’s foundation.

“Alectra’s gift will help us keep staff and patients safe while supporting our focus on environmental sustainability. We’re most grateful.”

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 and this year’s theme is “our planet, our health.”

Alectra also added that in addition to the $180,000, it will also contribute over $105,000 to various community programs in the city this year.