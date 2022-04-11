Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Hamilton Conervartion authority warning residents in Eramosa Karst area of roaming coyote

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 11, 2022 9:45 am
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A coyote walks through Coronation Park in Toronto on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

The Hamilton Conservation Authority is alerting residents in south East Hamilton to avoid walking their dogs in the Eramosa Karst area.

Staff were deployed to the area late last week after reports of sightings in the northern area of the conservation area, near the intersections of the Orange and Blue Trails, alongside the Nexus Cave area.

The agency says dogs are typically seen as a threat by coyotes.

Story continues below advertisement

“The HCA is asking hikers and especially dog walkers to avoid the area for now and let wildlife feel safe in their home,” said Gord Costie, director of customer services for the authority, in a release.

Trending Stories

“At times the wildlife in our conservation areas needs space from people and their pets.”

Read more: Suspected ‘aggressive’ coyote shot and killed after some residents bitten, Toronto police say

In recent weeks, a number of Ontario communities have reported an uptick in coyote sightings, including in Toronto’s Bayview Village Park and Bradford — specifically on the trail in Grand Central subdivision.

Last November, Toronto Police had to euthanize a coyote suspected of having bitten at least two people in Bayview Village.

Esther Attard, a veterinarian and the director for Toronto Animal Services, told Global News that coyotes approach humans because of “regular and chronic feeding” or because of illness.

“They’re used to people so sometimes they would come to people for food and demand food in some cases, so it could be that,” Attard said. “The primary [reason] is feeding by people and making it less afraid of people.”
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagCoyote tagDog walkers tagGord Costie tagcoyote report tagEramosa Karst tagEramosa Karst Conservation Area tagNexus Cave tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers