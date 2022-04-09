Menu

World

Trump endorses celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate

By Moira Warburton and Jan Wolfe Reuters
Posted April 9, 2022 7:49 pm
Click to play video: '‘We’ve made it. All of us’: Ketanji Brown Jackson remarks on meaning of her SCOTUS confirmation' ‘We’ve made it. All of us’: Ketanji Brown Jackson remarks on meaning of her SCOTUS confirmation
Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was recently confirmed by the U.S. Senate as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, delivered remarks on Friday after her historic confirmation on what it means to others. "It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. But we've made it, we've made it, all of us," she said.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he is endorsing celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running as a Republican for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

“Dr. Oz is smart, tough, and will never let you down, therefore, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said in a statement.

Read more: Dr. Oz plans to run for U.S. Senate, sources say

Oz, known for the syndicated “The Dr. Oz Show,” brings substantial name recognition to a wide-open Nov. 8, 2022, contest that could determine control of the Senate and the fate of Democratic President Joe Biden‘s agenda.

Biden narrowly won Pennsylvania in the 2020 election but Republicans made gains in the state legislature. Many observers expect the race to be a toss-up following the retirement of Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Read more: Trump should be held in contempt for ignoring subpoena: N.Y. attorney general

Toomey was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in February 2021 following Trump’s impeachment on a charge of incitement of insurrection. The Senate vote of 57-43 fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Moira Warburton Editing by Nick Zieminski) 

© 2022 Reuters
