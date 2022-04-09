40-point night from Amir Williams kicks off London Lightning road trip

Send this page to someone via email

Amir Williams poured in 40 points to lead the London Lightning past the Lansing Pharoahs 112-94 on Saturday night in Lansing, Mich.

The game kicked off six consecutive road games for the Lightning.

Williams also had ten rebounds and two blocks for London, who improved to 13-2 on the year and stretched their lead atop the National Basketball League of Canada standings thanks to a 122-110 win by the Sudbury Five over the K-W Titans.

The Lightning is now five games up on K-W.

Chris Jones also had a big night for London. Like Williams, Jones recorded a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds and also added four assists.

Jaylon Tate had a third double-double for the Lightning with 14 points and 10 assists.

As a team, London shot 50 per cent from the field and held the Pharoahs to 41.2 per cent shooting.

Ja’Myrin Jackson had a game-high 30 points for Lansing, which had won four straight games coming into its matchup with London.

The Lightning is now 2-0 against the Pharoahs this season.

Lansing and Flint are the only teams from the Basketball League that London will face more than once this year in cross-over matchups.

The Lightning will remain in Michigan overnight and face the Flint United on Sunday, April 10, at 3 p.m.

London defeated the United 113 to 83 on April 3 thanks to a big day from the Lightning bench, which scored 74 of the team’s points. Josiah Mastrandrea had the biggest night with 21 points.

London will not play their next home game until May 2, when they face the Windsor Express at Budweiser Gardens. The Lightning only has two home games remaining in the regular season. They will complete their 2022 schedule on May 12 against the Sudbury Five.

