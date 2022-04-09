2 in custody after Brampton, Ont. collision involving ‘numerous’ vehicles: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police are investigating a collision in Brampton, Ont., that left one man and a police officer in need of medical treatment.

In a tweet, police said officers responded to a call at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The incident took place at Highway 410 and Steeles Avenue.

Police said that “numerous” vehicles were involved in a collision, including police vehicles. Two men were taken into custody, according to Peel Regional Police.

One man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated with minor injuries. A police officer was treated at the scene of the collision.

