Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 in custody after Brampton, Ont. collision involving ‘numerous’ vehicles: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 9, 2022 9:36 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police are investigating a collision in Brampton, Ont., that left one man and a police officer in need of medical treatment.

In a tweet, police said officers responded to a call at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The incident took place at Highway 410 and Steeles Avenue.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspects after pharmacy in Mississauga robbed

Police said that “numerous” vehicles were involved in a collision, including police vehicles. Two men were taken into custody, according to Peel Regional Police.

Trending Stories

One man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated with minor injuries. A police officer was treated at the scene of the collision.

Click to play video: 'Transport rear-ends another on Hwy. 401 near Colborne in Northumberland County' Transport rear-ends another on Hwy. 401 near Colborne in Northumberland County
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagHighway crash tagHighway 410 tagofficer injured tagSteeles Avenue tagPRP tagpolice cruiser crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers