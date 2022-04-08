Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP issue emergency alert after shots fired in two Halifax communities

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2022 8:41 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP have issued an emergency alert warning people to lock their doors and shelter in place after shots were fired in two communities in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Police say the shootings occurred Friday in East Preston and North Preston.

They say two male suspects were seen running into a wooded area and are believed to be armed.

The alert calls on people not to approach the suspects and to call 911 immediately if they are seen.

RCMP say one suspect has been arrested and the area is being contained by police.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
RCMP tagNova Scotia tagHalifax tagnova scotia shooting tagHalifax Shooting tagRCMP Nova Scotia tagEast Preston halifax tagnorth preston halifax tag

