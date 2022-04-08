2 arrested after drugs, loaded hand gun seized from Peterborough residence: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested after drugs and a weapon were seized from a residence in Peterborough on Thursday.

As part of a drug investigation by Peterborough County OPP, investigators — with the assistance of the Peterborough Police Service’s emergency response team — executed a search warrant at an undisclosed residence in the city.

Investigators seized a loaded handgun, ammunition and drugs including fentanyl, crack cocaine, hydromorphone, along with weigh scales, cell phones and cash. Two people were arrested.

Crystal Fitzgerald, 39, of Peterborough, and Mahendra Mangrue, 18, of Scarborough, were each charged with two counts of drug trafficking.

Mangrue was additionally charged with six firearms-related offences (two for breach of a probation order); along with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; carrying a concealed weapon; and failure to comply with a sentence.

Fitzgerald was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on May 10. Mangrue was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing in Peterborough on Friday.