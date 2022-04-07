Niagara IceDogs executives apologize, ‘devastated’ by sanctions tied to alleged offside chat

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of executives with the Niagara IceDogs, suspended and fined by the Ontario Hockey League for violating the league’s harassment and abuse policy, say they are devasted by the sanctions.

Billy and Joey Burke released a statement in response to the punishment issued Wednesday from League commissioner David Branch suspending the two indefinitely and fining the team $150,000.

The Burkes insist posts in a team chat at the centre of the controversy were “not racial” or “abusive” to anyone associated with the organization.

“Unfortunately, we did use profane language, but it was not racial in any sense, nor was it abusive or directed at any IceDogs staff member (male or female) or any players,” the two said in the joint statement.

The minority owners went on to admit they were “embarrassed” by the text, deleted it right away, and “apologized directly” to the female staffer involved.

“We also apologized to everyone involved in the chat for the language and tone, long before we knew the chat was leaked,” the executives said.

“It should also be noted that in the 14 years that we have worked for the team, we have never had a complaint brought against us for any inappropriate language or behaviour towards any staff or player.”

The two went on to apologize and concede they should be held to a “higher moral standard.”

The OHL says the investigation surrounded conduct related to transcripts of a March 6 conversation that used explicit language targeted at a female colleague.

“Based on the results of the League investigation, it is the position of the League that their conduct is prejudicial to the welfare of the OHL as it violates the Leagues’ Harassment & Abuse / Diversity Policy,” Branch said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Burkes may be reinstated pending the completion of counselling and education on league policies as part of a reapplication process.