Youth dental program relaunches in Guelph after COVID-19 hiatus

Guelph’s public health unit says it is reopening its dental program after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Healthy Smiles Ontario program reduces financial barriers to dental care for eligible children under the age of 17.

Services include teeth cleaning, sealants and oral health education, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said in a news release on Thursday.

The program also offers treatment for dental emergencies for families who cannot afford the cost of care.

“Dental and Oral health is such an important part of our children’s healthy growth and development,” said Rita Isley, director of community health and chief nursing officer.

“We know that over the last two years many children have not seen a dental professional and we want to make sure they get the care they need.”

Residents seeking more information about Healthy Smiles Ontario or other dental services offered through public health can call the WDG Public Health Dental Line at 1-800-265-7293 ext. 2661 or visit their website.

