Health

Youth dental program relaunches in Guelph after COVID-19 hiatus

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 4:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Pandemic stress causing trouble for teeth' Pandemic stress causing trouble for teeth
WATCH: If you’re noticing increased tooth trouble, you’re not alone. Research shows pandemic stress is taking a toll on people’s teeth through clenching and grinding. This can have major repercussions on our overall health which is why some dentists are advocating for better communication between healthcare providers. Miranda Anthistle explains – Jun 12, 2021

Guelph’s public health unit says it is reopening its dental program after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Healthy Smiles Ontario program reduces financial barriers to dental care for eligible children under the age of 17.

Read more: Why some people are afraid of the dentist

Services include teeth cleaning, sealants and oral health education, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said in a news release on Thursday.

The program also offers treatment for dental emergencies for families who cannot afford the cost of care.

“Dental and Oral health is such an important part of our children’s healthy growth and development,” said Rita Isley, director of community health and chief nursing officer.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We know that over the last two years many children have not seen a dental professional and we want to make sure they get the care they need.”

Residents seeking more information about Healthy Smiles Ontario or other dental services offered through public health can call the WDG Public Health Dental Line at 1-800-265-7293 ext. 2661 or visit their website.

