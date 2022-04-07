4th Green Shirt Day sparks awareness around organ donation

Send this page to someone via email

Thursday is Green Shirt Day, marking the fourth anniversary of Humboldt Broncos crash victim Logan Boulet’s death and subsequent organ donation, which inspired waves of Canadians to become donors themselves.

The impact of Logan’s generosity is called the Logan Boulet Effect.

Logan’s parents, Toby and Bernadine Boulet, told Global News they’ve been active in raising awareness to commemorate the occasion.

“Certainly it’s been an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s very busy this week,” said Bernadine Boulet.

“We get to share a lot about Logan, so that makes the week a little bit easier. But it is a difficult time for us and it’s very emotional and little things set us off.”

While the Boulets are encouraging more Canadians to become organ donors, they also want those registered to talk about it with their families.

“Probably one of the biggest things we tried to talk about is just having that conversation because registering is one thing, but if your family doesn’t know about that and that you want to be an organ donor, they are in that kind of situation where they have to make that decision,” said Bernadine Boulet. “That’s just one more thing that they have to make a decision about at a time that’s very tragic, in a very difficult time.”

Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, a physician for Transplant Manitoba, told 680 CJOB more than 60,000 Manitobans are registered donors.

“As part of the Green Shirt Day across Canada, the goal is for this year by the end of 2022 to have another 100,000 people sign up at their provincial registry,” he said. “And for Manitoba, specifically, another 10,000 new registrations.”

Toby Boulet said he and his wife are proud of their son.

“We’re so proud of Logan for the decisions that he made to become an organ donor,” he said. “I told him (in) 2017, ‘Nobody will want your organs when you’re 85.’ But he looked at me and said, ‘No, I want to be an organ donor. I’m going to be a donor.'”

Those interested in registering can do so at signupforlife.ca.