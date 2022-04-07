Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Richelieu Hardware reports Q1 profit and sales up from year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2022 10:45 am
Richard Lord, President and CEO of Richelieu Hardware, greets shareholders prior to the company's annual meeting, Thursday, April 6, 2017 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Richard Lord, President and CEO of Richelieu Hardware, greets shareholders prior to the company's annual meeting, Thursday, April 6, 2017 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. posted a higher profit in its latest quarter amid a sharp rise in sales as the company added three new acquisitions to its network.

The maker of specialty hardware and other products says net earnings attributable to shareholders was $30.1 million or 53 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28.

The result compared with a profit of $21 million or 37 cents per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Trending Stories

Read more: Walmart building new fulfillment centre north of Calgary, vows to create 325 new jobs

Sales in the Montreal-based company’s first quarter reached $384.5 million, up from $298 million a year ago.

Richelieu president and CEO Richard Lord says the company completed the acquisitions of Compi Distributors of Missouri and Illinois, HGH Hardware Supply of Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia, and National Builders Hardware of Oregon at the end of 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the three acquisitions added approximately $100 million in annual sales and help strengthen the company’s position in the U.S.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Montreal jobs tagMontreal business taghardware tagMontreal Company tagRichelieu Hardware tagRichelieu Hardware results tagRichelieu Hardware sales tagSpeciality hardware tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers