Cyclist hit by vehicle in Mississauga, driver in police custody

Peel Regional Police say a cyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga early Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to Dixie and Rathburn roads at around 5:47 a.m.
A man on a bicycle was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in life-threatening condition after he was hit.
Police initially said the driver did not remain at the scene, but in a later update said the driver was located.
The driver is currently in police custody, investigators said.
