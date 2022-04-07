Menu

Canada

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Mississauga, driver in police custody

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 7:16 am
Police on scene near Dixie and Rathburn roads on April 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene near Dixie and Rathburn roads on April 7, 2022. Doug Gamey / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a cyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Dixie and Rathburn roads at around 5:47 a.m.

A man on a bicycle was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in life-threatening condition after he was hit.

Police initially said the driver did not remain at the scene, but in a later update said the driver was located.

The driver is currently in police custody, investigators said.

