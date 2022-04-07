Cyclist hit by vehicle in Mississauga, driver in police custody

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a cyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Dixie and Rathburn roads at around 5:47 a.m.

A man on a bicycle was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics in life-threatening condition after he was hit.

Read more: 2 taken to hospital after collision involving police cruiser in Brampton

Police initially said the driver did not remain at the scene, but in a later update said the driver was located.

The driver is currently in police custody, investigators said.

UPDATE:

– The driver and his vehicle have been located and he is currently in police custody

– Still awaiting further updates on cyclist's condition

– Cyclist is an adult male

– Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement