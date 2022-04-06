Winnipeg police search for missing 23-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a 23-year-old woman last seen in St. Vital.

Hailey Bittern was last seen in the area of St. Mary’s and St. Anne’s at around 6 p.m. on March 22.

She is 5’7″, with a heavy build, short brown hair and short brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweater, black and white patterned leggings and black shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.