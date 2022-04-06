SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canadian MPs want same immigration measures for other countries as Ukraine

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2022 7:25 pm
WATCH: Canada will honour refugee commitments on 'a moral basis': immigration minister

The House of Commons committee on immigration says there has been a distinct difference between the way Canada has treated Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country and those fleeing other humanitarian crises, and MPs want that to change.

The committee, made up of MPs from all parties, is calling on the government to provide the same treatment and special immigration measures that it’s extended to Ukrainians to refugees from other regions.

Canada has expedited immigration applications from Ukraine and created an extraordinary program to allow Ukrainian citizens and their families to come to Canada and work or study for three years while they decide their next steps.

The program does not apply to non-Ukrainians who fled the country.

The committee says those special measures should be available to Afghans and other refugees in Ukrainian refugee camps.

The MPs say the measures should also be available to Afghans who are still in their Taliban-controlled home country, and refugees from other regions facing humanitarian crises such as Yemen, Myanmar and China.

Canada has received 112,000 applications for Ukrainian refugees, minister says
© 2022 The Canadian Press
