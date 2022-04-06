Hazel McCallion, 101, reappointed to GTAA board of directors

Send this page to someone via email

Former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion has been reappointed to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority board of directors.

Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement Wednesday.

McCallion, who is 101 years old, was one of the longest-serving mayors in Canadian history. She was first appointed to the board in 2017.

She has now been reappointed as the director, federal representative, for a three-year term.

Read more: Hurontario LRT to be named after former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion

The GTAA website says the “directors oversee and guide management in the pursuit of Pearson Airport’s business goals while representing the interests of the GTAA and all of its stakeholders.”

“I am pleased that Ms. McCallion has accepted to continue to serve the Greater Toronto Airport Authority,” Alghabra said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“She has dedicated more than 40 years of service to her community and continues to play an important role in overseeing and guiding Canada’s largest airport. I wish her every success as she continues to serve the transportation sector.”

Since leaving the mayor’s office, McCallion has remained active in multiple roles and is also a special adviser to the University of Toronto and is the chancellor of Sheridan College.