Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Niagara OHL owners suspended, fined for inappropriate language in online group chat

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 2:14 pm

Two executives with the Niagara IceDogs have been suspended and fined by the Ontario Hockey League for violating the league’s harassment and abuse policy in connection with inappropriate posts in a team chat.

League commissioner David Branch revealed the sanctions tied to general manager, team governor and minority owner Joey Burke as well as head coach and minority owner Billy Burke.

Story continues below advertisement

The pair have been suspended indefinitely and, together with the team, fined a combined $150,000.

Trending Stories

The OHL’s investigation surrounded conduct in relation to receiving transcripts of a March 6 conversation that used explicit language targeted at a female colleague.

Read more: Music icon Boris Brott killed in Hamilton hit-and-run under investigation by police, SIU

“Based on the results of the League investigation, it is the position of the League that their conduct is prejudicial to the welfare of the OHL as it violates the Leagues’ Harassment & Abuse / Diversity Policy,” Brach said in a statement.

“It also runs counter to the OHL’s Onside program which emphasizes the importance of demonstrating respect for women through actions and words.”

The execs will now have to apply for reinstatement no sooner than June 1, 2024.

Branch expects the two to complete counselling and education to ensure no additional violations of league policies.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s premier Ford denies he’s downplaying any perceived resurgence of COVID-19, says province doing ‘fairly well’' Ontario’s premier Ford denies he’s downplaying any perceived resurgence of COVID-19, says province doing ‘fairly well’
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hockey tagHamilton news tagOHL tagOntario Hockey League tagSt. Catharines tagCHL tagNiagara news tagniagara ice dogs tagDavid Branch taghockey suspension tagbilly burke tagjoey burke tagniagara hockey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers