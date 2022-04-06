Niagara OHL owners suspended, fined for inappropriate language in online group chat

Send this page to someone via email

Two executives with the Niagara IceDogs have been suspended and fined by the Ontario Hockey League for violating the league’s harassment and abuse policy in connection with inappropriate posts in a team chat.

League commissioner David Branch revealed the sanctions tied to general manager, team governor and minority owner Joey Burke as well as head coach and minority owner Billy Burke.

The #OHL has announced findings of an investigation into the Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club. https://t.co/hqaWvQ2zWX pic.twitter.com/w2Jtrsf5FI — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) April 6, 2022

The pair have been suspended indefinitely and, together with the team, fined a combined $150,000.

The OHL’s investigation surrounded conduct in relation to receiving transcripts of a March 6 conversation that used explicit language targeted at a female colleague.

“Based on the results of the League investigation, it is the position of the League that their conduct is prejudicial to the welfare of the OHL as it violates the Leagues’ Harassment & Abuse / Diversity Policy,” Brach said in a statement.

“It also runs counter to the OHL’s Onside program which emphasizes the importance of demonstrating respect for women through actions and words.”

The execs will now have to apply for reinstatement no sooner than June 1, 2024.

Branch expects the two to complete counselling and education to ensure no additional violations of league policies.

