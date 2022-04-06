COVID-19: Guelph’s public health unit adding more vaccine clinics for 4th doses

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says it is increasing capacity at local COVID-19 vaccine clinics to accommodate residents who are now eligible for a fourth dose.

This comes after the Ontario government announced that starting on Thursday, it is rolling out a second booster dose for those aged 60 and older, as well as First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and older.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said these groups are eligible to receive a fourth shot at least three months following their last dose.

“I am pleased our provincial vaccination program continues to follow the emerging evidence on vaccines,” said medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“We know that immune response begins to wane over time. Making additional doses available will help us continue to protect the most vulnerable residents of our region.”

Fourth doses are already available to long-term care and retirement home residents, as well as those who are immunocompromised.

The announcement from the Ontario government was already expected after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization advised provinces and territories to prepare to roll out fourth shots in the coming weeks.

NACI said it’s still studying whether second booster shots are necessary for younger adults and adolescents.

Those who are eligible for another shot can visit public health’s website or call 1-800-265-7293 ext. 7006 to book an appointment.

The latest data shows 90 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated while nearly 61 per cent are fully vaccinated with a booster.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues