Guelph police want to speak to man who offered child candy

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they want to speak to a man who reportedly approached a child on Tuesday afternoon and offered her candy.

In a news release, police said the nine-year-old was playing alone in her driveway in the area of Victoria Road and Speedvale Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

That’s when a man walking by stopped, took his hand out of his pocket and asked the child if she would like some candy, police said.

The young girl wisely declined and ran into her house.

Police said they checked the area but could not locate the man. The roughly 65-year-old was wearing dirty jeans and a new orange and fluorescent green safety vest.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7509.

3:27 Predators could be playing online games with your child Predators could be playing online games with your child – Aug 22, 2019