Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph police want to speak to man who offered child candy

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 10:37 am
A Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they want to speak to a man who reportedly approached a child on Tuesday afternoon and offered her candy.

In a news release, police said the nine-year-old was playing alone in her driveway in the area of Victoria Road and Speedvale Avenue at around 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Guelph Eramosa deputy mayor takes aim at COVID-19 mandates after testing positive

That’s when a man walking by stopped, took his hand out of his pocket and asked the child if she would like some candy, police said.

Trending Stories

The young girl wisely declined and ran into her house.

Police said they checked the area but could not locate the man. The roughly 65-year-old was wearing dirty jeans and a new orange and fluorescent green safety vest.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7509.

Click to play video: 'Predators could be playing online games with your child' Predators could be playing online games with your child
Predators could be playing online games with your child – Aug 22, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph News tagGuelph Police tagChild Luring tagSuspicious Man tagman offered child candy tagoffered candy tagsuspicious man guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers