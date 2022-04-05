London police seek public’s help locating missing 41-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

London police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 41-year-old woman, last seen on Sunday in southeast London.

TammyLynn Hiyhorak of London is described as being five-feet-four-inches tall with a slim build, shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Hiyhorak was reported missing Monday, and was last seen around 5:15 p.m. Sunday near Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive, wearing a red tracksuit with a hood and white stripes down the sides of the arms and legs.

Hiyhorak, who police say also goes by “Tamara,” was also wearing a navy winter coat over top, and was carrying a small black backpack and a black purse with red handles.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).