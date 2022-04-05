Menu

Crime

Suspects arrested in London Ont. jewelry store robbery: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 2:09 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London police say three suspects have been arrested in connection to a jewelry store robbery on March 25.

Police say at around 5:40 p.m. Friday, March 25, a number of suspects went into a business in the area of Oxford Street West and Wharncliffe Road North.

The suspects reportedly had multiple firearms and demanded property before fleeing in a vehicle. A staff member was hit with a weapon, taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

The vehicle used was later found abandoned outside the city.

Read more: 1 injured, suspects on the loose after robbery in London, Ont., say police

As a result of the investigation, Vashon Ward, 19, Toronto, Justin Hicks, 20, Welland, and Kevin Garnett, 23, Hamilton, have been jointly charged with armed robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward has also been charged with assault with a weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

In addition, Hicks has been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

All three remain in custody.

— With files from Kelly Wang

