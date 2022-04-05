Backstreet’s Back: Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre to host Backstreet Boys concert

Send this page to someone via email

One of the best-selling bands of all time is making a stop this summer in Saskatoon.

The Backstreet Boys have announced they will perform in the city as part of their DNA World Tour after new dates were added to the North American part of their tour.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT‼ Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time bring their DNA World Tour to SaskTel Centre on August 27. Tickets are on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/KqVdwYyvaG — SaskTel Centre (@SaskTelCtr) April 5, 2022

The show is scheduled for Aug. 27 at SaskTel Centre.

According to a release distributed on Tuesday, tickets for the concert will be made available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.

This comes after the band released their first episode from their new documentary series named Making Of The DNA Tour, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the band’s preparation for their world tour.