Canada

Maidstone RCMP continues to seek public’s help in finding missing man

By Matthew Rodrigopulle Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 8:39 pm
Dylan Hoffman was last seen in Paynton, Sask. on March 22 and was reported missing by his family. View image in full screen
Dylan Hoffman was last seen in Paynton, Sask. on March 22 and was reported missing by his family. Supplied photo / RCMP

Maidstone RCMP are asking residents of Paynton, Sask., for help in locating a missing 52-year-old man who was last seen in the area on March 22.

Dylan Hoffman was last seen in Paynton, Sask. on March 22 and was reported missing by his family.

Read more: Maidstone RCMP seeks public’s help in finding missing man

RCMP officers are now asking residents of Paynton, Sask., and area to check their properties, particularly outbuildings, for any signs of Hoffman and/or any clothing or items that seem out of place.

An RCMP release said Hoffman has health concerns that may make him appear disoriented or confused. He has not been in contact with his family since he was last seen.

Read more: Saskatchewan hockey fan robbed of valuable Wayne Gretzky collection

Hoffman has blue eyes, short brown hair, is average build and has a small Batman tattoo on his left shoulder. He was last seen wearing a black-grey jacket with no winter lining, black pants, work boots and a black toque.

Anyone who finds Hoffman or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800 or North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720.

