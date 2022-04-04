Belleville traffic stop nets two for drug trafficking

Belleville police say a driver’s known suspended status tipped them off to a drug trafficking operation.
Police say at 8 p.m. on April 1, an officer stopped a vehicle whose driver was known to have a suspended licence.
Police arrested the driver, Pamela Barnes, a 35-year-old Belleville woman.
Police say Barnes and the passenger, 38-year-old Starsky Hughey of Roslin, were found to be in possession of a prohibited weapon, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.
The pair were also found to be in possession of proceeds of crime, police say.
The two will be back in a Belleville courtroom May 5.
