Canada

Belleville traffic stop nets two for drug trafficking

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 9:25 am
Belleville Police have arrested two people in with drug trafficking related charges. View image in full screen
Belleville Police have arrested two people in with drug trafficking related charges. Global News

Belleville police say a driver’s known suspended status tipped them off to a drug trafficking operation.

Police say at 8 p.m. on April 1, an officer stopped a vehicle whose driver was known to have a suspended licence.

Read more: Belleville, Ont. woman leads police on chase before striking cement pole

Police arrested the driver, Pamela Barnes, a 35-year-old Belleville woman.

Police say Barnes and the passenger, 38-year-old Starsky Hughey of Roslin, were found to be in possession of a prohibited weapon, as well as cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.

The pair were also found to be in possession of proceeds of crime, police say.

The two will be back in a Belleville courtroom May 5.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
