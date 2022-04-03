Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Watchdog deployed to Campbell River after fatal police shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 5:32 pm
Police tape at the scene where a man died following an interaction with police in Campbell River on Saturday. View image in full screen
Police tape at the scene where a man died following an interaction with police in Campbell River on Saturday. Global News

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has deployed to Campbell River, where a man died Saturday following an altercation with RCMP.

The Independent Investigations Office said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m., as police responded to a reported theft, potentially of weapons, at the River Sportsman Store on the North Island Highway at Park Road.

Read more: Man dead in police shooting after alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Surrey

“There was an interaction between police and the male, which did involve shots being fired, the male was struck,” IIO chief civilian director Ron MacDonald said.

“Unfortunately, while on the way to the hospital he did succumb to his injures.”

Trending Stories

Paramedics responded, but the man died. The IIO said his cause of death has yet to be determined.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any instances of serious injury or death in situations involving police, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing by officers.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured' IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured
IIO investigates police chase in which child under 12 was injured – Jun 7, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagPolice Shooting tagFatal Shooting tagIIO tagpolice-involved shooting tagCampbell River tagcampbell river RCMP tagindependent investigaitons office tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers