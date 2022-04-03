Watchdog deployed to Campbell River after fatal police shooting

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog has deployed to Campbell River, where a man died Saturday following an altercation with RCMP.

The Independent Investigations Office said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m., as police responded to a reported theft, potentially of weapons, at the River Sportsman Store on the North Island Highway at Park Road.

“There was an interaction between police and the male, which did involve shots being fired, the male was struck,” IIO chief civilian director Ron MacDonald said.

“Unfortunately, while on the way to the hospital he did succumb to his injures.”

Paramedics responded, but the man died. The IIO said his cause of death has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any instances of serious injury or death in situations involving police, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing by officers.

