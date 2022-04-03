Menu

Canada

RCMP say 62-year-old man dead after single vehicle crash in southern New Brunswick

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2022 11:48 am
RCMP in southern New Brunswick say a 62-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the community of Upper Loch Lomond. View image in full screen
RCMP in southern New Brunswick say a 62-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the community of Upper Loch Lomond. Global News

RCMP in southern New Brunswick say a 62-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the community of Upper Loch Lomond.

Police say the accident occurred on Highway 820 on Saturday evening.

The crash is believed to have occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled over in a ditch.

The driver was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say the man was a resident of Baxter’s Corner, N.B.

An autopsy is to be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death, while police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
