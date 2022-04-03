Bring those shovels back out: Heavy snowfall headed for Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Snowfall warnings have been issued in Nova Scotia ahead of a spring storm that is set to bring upwards of 25 cm to parts of the province.

The snow is expected to begin Monday morning.

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system will pass south of the province, bringing 15 to 20 cm of “widespread” snowfall.

“Highest amounts will occur over eastern Nova Scotia and could exceed 25 cm. Heavy snowfall will taper off from west to east Monday evening,” the national forecaster said.

The warnings include a reminder that road conditions may be impacted and visibility may be suddenly reduced during heavy snow.

