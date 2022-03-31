Menu

Crime

Fire at Dundas Street apartment building deemed suspicious: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 31, 2022 4:13 pm
Fire crews outside 580 Dundas St. in London, Ont. on March 30, 2022. The fire has been deemed suspicious by police. View image in full screen
Fire crews outside 580 Dundas St. in London, Ont. on March 30, 2022. The fire has been deemed suspicious by police. London Fire Department via Twitter

A fire at an apartment building on Dundas Street just west of Adelaide Street Wednesday night has been deemed suspicious by London, Ont. police.

The blaze broke out shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the seventh floor of 580 Dundas St., a nine-storey high-rise owned by London & Middlesex Community Housing.

Crews managed to quickly knock down the blaze, which caused approximately $10,000 in damage, police said.

London police investigate after man injured in Egerton Street home

There were no reported injuries, police said. Two people were assessed on scene by paramedics, according to the fire department.

The cause of the blaze has not been released, and the fire prevention inspector was called to the scene, according to fire officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Fire tagLondon Police tagLondon Police Service tagApartment Fire taglps tagSuspicious Fire tagLondon crime tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagDundas Street tagfire investigation taglondon ontario fire tag580 Dundas Street tag

