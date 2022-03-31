Fire at Dundas Street apartment building deemed suspicious: London police

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at an apartment building on Dundas Street just west of Adelaide Street Wednesday night has been deemed suspicious by London, Ont. police.

The blaze broke out shortly before 8:30 p.m. on the seventh floor of 580 Dundas St., a nine-storey high-rise owned by London & Middlesex Community Housing.

Crews managed to quickly knock down the blaze, which caused approximately $10,000 in damage, police said.

There were no reported injuries, police said. Two people were assessed on scene by paramedics, according to the fire department.

The cause of the blaze has not been released, and the fire prevention inspector was called to the scene, according to fire officials.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.