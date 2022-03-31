Two men arrested in West Island drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing various drug and gun-related charges following a police raid in the West Island.

Montreal police said a 50-year-old man was arrested after his vehicle and home on Lake Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux were searched.

In a press release, the SPVM said several firearms, including three 9mm caliber handguns with magazines and a Cobray submachine gun were seized.

Investigators also seized 42 kg of bulk marijuana valued at approximately $100,000, ammunition, methamphetamine and Viagra pills, and nearly $7,000 in cash.

A 72-year-old man, who was present in the home during the bust is also facing charges.

Police said a tip from the public that prompted the investigation leading to the arrests.

The 50-year-old is expected to appear in court later in the day on Thursday.