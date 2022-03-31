Kingston police on the lookout for missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police are hoping the public can help track down a missing woman.

Natasha McLeod, 36, was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. March 30 near Russell and Montreal streets.

Police say her current whereabouts are unknown and her family is concerned for her well-being.

Read more: SIU investigates several incidents involving Kingston police

McLeod is five feet six inches tall and 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair.

She has two tattoos, one with Chinese writing on her right wrist, and the words ‘come as you are’ on her left arm.

She wears glasses and may be wearing a puffy black winter jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jamie Graham of Kingston police.

0:57 LaSalle Causeway maintenance causes morning slowdowns LaSalle Causeway maintenance causes morning slowdowns