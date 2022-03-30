Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former senator Joyce Fairbairn dies at 82

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 2:01 pm
Senators Joyce Fairbairn and James Kelleher discuss their report on Bill C-36 at a news conference in Ottawa, Nov. 1, 2001. Former Liberal senator Joyce Fairbairn has died at the age of 82. View image in full screen
Senators Joyce Fairbairn and James Kelleher discuss their report on Bill C-36 at a news conference in Ottawa, Nov. 1, 2001. Former Liberal senator Joyce Fairbairn has died at the age of 82. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Former Liberal senator Joyce Fairbairn has died at the age of 82.

She began her career as a journalist working in the parliamentary press gallery before entering the political realm, becoming an adviser to then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau.

During her nearly three decades in the upper chamber, Fairbairn was the first woman named government leader in the Senate.

Trending Stories

Read more: Senator Joyce Fairbairn resigns

She retired from the Senate in 2013.

Fairbairn was also a well-known supporter of the Canadian Paralympic Committee and was inducted into the Canadian Paralympic Hall of Fame as a builder in 2011.

In 2000, she helped found and became chair of the Canadian Paralympic Foundation, an organization that aims to ensure long-term financial support for athletes.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canadian Politics tagCanadian Senator tagCanadian Paralympic Committee tagJoyce Fairbairn tagFormer Liberal senator Joyce Fairbairn tagJoyce Fairbairn dead tagJoyce Fairbairn death tagLiberal senator tagLiberal senator dies tagLiberal senator Joyce Fairbairn tagLiberal senator Joyce Fairbairn dead tagLiberal senator Joyce Fairbairn dies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers