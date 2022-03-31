Menu

Okanagan weather: April showers come with double-digit temperatures

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 1:52 pm
There is a chance of a few sprinkles on Saturday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of a few sprinkles on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

For the final day of March, temperatures in the Okanagan will return to double digits on Thursday afternoon, with a chance of showers diminishing as skies clear by nighttime.

On Friday, April begins with temperatures just below freezing. The day will feature some early sunny breaks before clouds roll in, along with a very slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon and a high of around 12 C.

Clouds return to kickoff April on Friday with a slight chance of late day sprinkles. View image in full screen
Clouds return to kickoff April on Friday with a slight chance of late-day sprinkles. SkyTracker Weather

The chance of a few sprinkles lingers on Saturday, though the sky will eventually clear before mostly cloudy skies return on Sunday.

Daytime highs for both days will be a few degrees into double digits.

The chance of showers returns to kick off the first full work week of April on Monday, with afternoon highs clinging onto double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

