Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec drivers who turn 75 no longer need to take physical, eye exam to keep licence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2022 1:26 pm
An optometrist holds glasses in front a lightbox during an eyesight test in Bremen, Germany, on Friday, Jan. 16, 2009. View image in full screen
An optometrist holds glasses in front a lightbox during an eyesight test in Bremen, Germany, on Friday, Jan. 16, 2009. Joerg Sarbach/AP - The Canadian Press

Quebecers who turn 75 will no longer be required to pass a visual or medical exam to keep their driver’s licence.

The province’s vehicle licensing corporation, Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, said Tuesday in a news release the requirement will only be necessary for residents who turn 80.

Read more: Are you too old to drive? Things to consider before hitting the road

The corporation says 75-year-olds will only have to self-declare that they are able to drive, adding that the change allows it to simplify and improve its services and reduce bureaucracy.

Trending Stories

Transport Minister François Bonnardel said in the news release that the change also reduces the administrative burden on the province’s health-care system.

Previously, drivers who turned 75 had to be cleared by a doctor to drive and had to take an eye exam.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 5 tips for older drivers to sharpen their skills

The corporation says “a small percentage” of 75-year-olds in the province have had their driver’s licences revoked in recent years.

Quebecers 80 and older still need to be medically evaluated every two years in order to keep their driver’s licence.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec Seniors tagDrivers Licence tagFrancois Bonnardel tagSAAQ tagTransport Minister tagseniors driving tageye exam tagdriving licence renewal tagHealth test drivers tagmedical evaluation for drivers tagQuebec driver's licence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers