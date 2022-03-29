Auction by Peterborough artist Nick Leniuk raises $8,450 for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough artist with Ukrainian heritage raised $8,450 to support humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Last week Nick Leniuk launched a fundraising auction for his art piece “Rise Above,” a 23×13 inch wall sculpture featuring a sunflower — the national flower of Ukraine — with the global sign for peace in middle, mounted on board stained with Ukrainian flag colours. The auction began on March 21 and concluded Monday afternoon.

Leniuk says the auction came down to a last-minute bid of $3,000 to win the art piece. However, the individual who lost out inquired about having the same art piece made and made their own $3,000 contribution. Leniuk says both bidders have requested to remain anonymous.

In addition, the fundraiser also received $2,450 from individual donations.

All funds will be forwarded to the Canada Ukraine Foundation, Ukrainian Canadian Congress for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

“The response to this fundraiser has been nothing short of amazing,” said Leniuk. “We’re extremely grateful to everyone who bid, donated, commented, shared and liked the social media posts. Our hearts are full. The situation in Ukraine is dire and we are so pleased to have raised $8,450 on behalf of so many to support people in need.”

Leniuk says the fundraising effort was personal as he is a first generation Canadian with Ukrainian heritage. His father, Antony Leniuk, arrived in Canada after the Second World War and settled in Kapuskasing, Ont., where Nick was born. Leniuk has extended family in Ukraine.

